UN expert warns of cultural disaster after Afghanistan fell to Taliban forces

A UN human rights expert today warned of a "cultural disaster" in Afghanistan after Kabul fell to Taliban forces, and urged States to provide urgent assistance to human rights defenders, including those working on women's and cultural rights, as well as artists, trying to flee the country.

"It is deplorable that the world has abandoned Afghanistan to a fundamentalist group like the Taliban whose catastrophic human rights record, including the practice of gender apartheid, use of cruel punishments and systematic destruction of cultural heritage, when in power, is well documented," said Karima Bennoune, the UN Special Rapporteur in the field of cultural rights.

"Protecting Afghan lives and rights must be the top priority. Efforts must also be made to ensure the safety of all forms of culture and cultural heritage which are essential for the enjoyment of those rights and to protect those who defend it on the frontlines.

"All governments and the international community must act with urgency today to prevent massive human rights and cultural disaster in Afghanistan."

She said immediate priority must be given to opening Kabul's airport to civilian flights, and to ensure safe passage for those at risk. The expert also urged States to provide them with visas.

Bennoune implored cultural and educational institutions everywhere to extend invitations to Afghan artists, cultural workers and students, especially women and members of minorities, to enable them to continue their work in safety. She reminded the 171 states parties to the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights of the importance of international cooperation in securing cultural rights.

"Human rights, including non-discrimination, should be at the centre of all decision-making regarding Afghanistan at this critical juncture," Bennoune said.

"It is not enough for foreign governments to secure the safety of their own nationals. They have a legal and moral obligation to act to protect the rights of Afghans, including the rights to access to education and to work, without discrimination, as well as the right of everyone to take part in cultural life."

The Special Rapporteur said she was gravely concerned at reports of gross abuses by the Taliban, including attacks on minorities, kidnapping of a woman human rights defender, the killing of an artist and exclusion of women from employment and education. Any efforts to justify such abuses in the name of Afghan culture should be strongly opposed and denounced, she said.

Bennoune recalled that the Taliban's own cultural officials in 2001 had attacked not only the Bamiyan Buddhas but also the country's national museum, destroying thousands of the most important pieces, as well as banning many cultural practices, including music.

"Afghan cultural rights defenders have worked tirelessly and at great risk since then to reconstruct and protect this heritage, as well as to create new culture. Afghan cultures are rich, dynamic and syncretic and entirely at odds with the harsh worldview of the Taliban," she said.

"Governments which think that they can live with 'Pax Taliban' will find that this is a grave error that destroys Afghan lives, rights and cultures, and eviscerates important advances that had been made in culture and education in the last two decades with international support and through tireless local efforts."

Bennoune said such a policy will harm Afghans most but will also set back the struggle against fundamentalism and extremism, and their harmful effects on cultures, everywhere in the world, threatening the rights and security of all.