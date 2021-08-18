Left Menu

Kudumbashree organising marketing fairs on Onam, products also available online: Kerala CM

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 18-08-2021 11:35 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 11:35 IST
Kudumbashree organising marketing fairs on Onam, products also available online: Kerala CM
  • Country:
  • India

Kudumbashree, the poverty eradication and women empowerment programme of Kerala, will be organising marketing fairs across the state on Onam for selling its products which would also be available online, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

He requested everyone to purchase at least one Kudumbashree product during the festive period.

The CM made the appeal on his Facebook page, where he said the Kudumbashree products would be available for sale at over 359 Supplyco stores as well as at the district level Kudumbashree Bazaars, marketing outlets and kiosks.

Their products would also be available for sale online at www.kudumbashreebazaar.com where attractive offers and free delivery would also be available for buyers.

Vijayan requested everyone to purchase at least one Kudumbashree product this Onam so that the joy of the festive season can be passed on to another family.

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021