Jharkhand man gets 25 years in jail for raping niece

A man was sentenced to 25 years in jail by a court in Jharkhand's Simdega district for raping his six-year-old niece.

The court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Madhuresh Kumar Verma on Tuesday convicted the accused in the rape case, and sentenced him to 25 years in jail, besides imposing a fine of Rs 50,000.

In case the convict fails to deposit the fine, he will have to live additional two years in jail, the court directed.

The incident of rape happened in April 2019 in the Pakartand police station area of the district.

The convict raped the girl when she was at home with her grandfather.

Her parents went out, and taking the opportunity, he took the girl to a nearby forest and raped her, police said.

The girl was found lying unconscious by villagers in the forest area, they said.

The girl later narrated the incident to her parents, following which they lodged a police complaint.

The convict is a cousin of the girl's father.

