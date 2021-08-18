Old explosive shell recovered in Rajouri, defused
Security forces detected and defused a mortar shell in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Wednesday, officials said.
The rusted explosive shell was recovered from a water channel near Agrati area, they said.
Security forces defused the shell safely.
