Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan's mother passes away

Telangana Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan's mother Krishna Kumari passed away on Wednesday morning. She was 78.

ANI | Puducherry | Updated: 18-08-2021 12:47 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 12:47 IST
Telangana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan with her mother Krishna Kumari. Image Credit: ANI
Telangana Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan's mother Krishna Kumari passed away on Wednesday morning. She was 78. Taking to Twitter, the Telangana Governor informed that the final rites will be performed in Chennai tomorrow.

"With a very heavy heart, I wish to inform you that I lost my lovable mother early morning today. We are bringing her to Saligramam, Chennai residence by evening flight for final respects," she said in the tweet. "It was her upbringing that instilled in us the virtues of serving the poor and needy, to be always true to your conscious and have faith in God at all times. Final rites will be performed in Chennai tomorrow," she added.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao condoled the death of Dr Soundararajan's mother. The CM expressed his deepest sympathies to the family members of the Governor. Krishna Kumari was the wife of veteran Congress leader and former MP Kumari Ananthan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

