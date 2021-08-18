C'garh: Two killed in lightning strike in Korba district
Two persons died after they were struck by lightning in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Wednesday.
The victims Ramsingh Dhanwar (26) and 14-year-old Baisakhu Dhanwar were walking back after fishing in a small pond near Ghuddeva village under Bakimongra police station limits on Tuesday evening, an official said.
Lightning struck the duo, who were rushed to a local hospital where they were declared dead, he said.
The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.
