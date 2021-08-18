Left Menu

C'garh: Two killed in lightning strike in Korba district

PTI | Korba | Updated: 18-08-2021 13:13 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 13:13 IST
Two persons died after they were struck by lightning in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Wednesday.

The victims Ramsingh Dhanwar (26) and 14-year-old Baisakhu Dhanwar were walking back after fishing in a small pond near Ghuddeva village under Bakimongra police station limits on Tuesday evening, an official said.

Lightning struck the duo, who were rushed to a local hospital where they were declared dead, he said.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, the official said, adding that a case has been registered in this regard.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

