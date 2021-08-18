UP govt presents supplementary budget of Rs 7,302 cr

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday presented a supplementary budget of Rs 7,301.52 crore in the state Legislative Assembly for the financial year 2021-22 to meet additional expenditure.

The supplementary budget was presented by Finance Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Khanna said the supplementary budget is very small and should be passed without any discussion.

''It is only 1.33 percent of the annual budget of Rs 5.5 lakh crore presented by the government earlier,'' Khanna said.

