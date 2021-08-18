Left Menu

One person found dead as southern French region of Var hit by wildfire

One person has been found dead as authorities continue to battle to contain a wildfire in the Var region of southern France, said the local government authority for Var on Wednesday.

French firefighters battled throughout the night to contain a wildfire in the hills behind the coastal town of Saint-Tropez.

