One person found dead as southern French region of Var hit by wildfire
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 18-08-2021 13:27 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 13:22 IST
- Country:
- France
One person has been found dead as authorities continue to battle to contain a wildfire in the Var region of southern France, said the local government authority for Var on Wednesday.
French firefighters battled throughout the night to contain a wildfire in the hills behind the coastal town of Saint-Tropez.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement