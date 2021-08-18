Left Menu

One person found dead in French wildfire near Saint Tropez

One person has been found dead as French firefighters battled throug the night to contain a wildfire in the hills behind the coastal resort of Saint-Tropez, the regional government said on Wednesday. A government official for the Var region, where the fire broke out on Monday, said the blaze had still not been contained.

One person has been found dead as French firefighters battled throug the night to contain a wildfire in the hills behind the coastal resort of Saint-Tropez, the regional government said on Wednesday.

A government official for the Var region, where the fire broke out on Monday, said the blaze had still not been contained. Around 20 other people were suffering from inhaling smoke from the fire, whose flames could be seen across much of the Var area.

President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday left his nearby summer retreat to thank the firefighters for their efforts. Waves of extreme heat have hit much of the Mediterranean region in recent weeks, with wildfires in Spain, Greece and Turkey raising uncomfortable questions over global warming and countries' preparedness.

