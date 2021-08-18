NGT directs CPCB, UPPCB to submit compliance report on pollution in Kosi river

The National Green Tribunal has directed the Central Pollution Control Board and the UP-PCB to submit a compliance report on its order related to remedial action against pollution of Kosi river in Rampur district by the industrial activities.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel said averments in the execution application call for an appropriate response based on verification of facts on the ground.

"Accordingly, to enable the tribunal to proceed further, the CPCB and State PCB may furnish a status report in the matter concerning the compliance status of the order of this Tribunal dated March 18, 2021," the bench in its recent order said.

The report may be furnished before the next date by e-mail, the bench said while posting the matter for the next hearing on December 9.

The tribunal was hearing a plea filed by Ghaziabad resident Shailesh Singh seeking execution of order related to remedial action against pollution of Kosi river in Rampur District by the polluting industrial activities.

River Bhella in Moradabad is a tributary of Kosi river in Rampur which is a tributary of Ramganga, which in turn is a tributary of Ganga.

The NGT had found that pollution of river Bhella in Moradabad where it meets Rampur drain was acknowledged and of the polluting industries was Radico Khaitan Limited.

According to the plea, the official respondents have not proceeded against Radico Khaitan who has a liability to pay compensation of Rs 42.28 crore whose name is specifically mentioned as water polluting industries in the Action Plan for Restoration of a polluted stretch of River Ramganga from Moradabad to Kannauj.

The petition stated that the State PCB, Central Ground Water Authority, and other statutory authorities have failed to take necessary steps for enforcement of the order of this Tribunal for which they are liable to be proceeded against by way of adverse action under sections 25 and 26 of the NGT Act.

Groundwater extraction is taking place illegally, the plea said.

