Efforts on for safe return of people from Uttarakhand stranded in Afghanistan: CM

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 18-08-2021 14:11 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 14:11 IST
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has said all efforts are being made by the Uttarakhand government to ensure the safe return of people from the state stranded in Afghanistan following the Taliban's takeover of that country.

''People from Uttarakhand stranded in Afghanistan will soon return to their homes safely,'' Dhami said.

He also spoke to the Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday requesting it to take all necessary steps in this regard, according to an official release.

''We are in constant touch with the Centre. It is taking all steps to ensure that each Indian stranded in Afghanistan comes back home safely,'' the Uttarakhand chief minister said.

A large number of people from Uttarakhand who had gone to Afghanistan to earn a livelihood are likely to be stranded there.

