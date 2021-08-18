Left Menu

Live shell found in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri

Jammu and Kashmir Police found a live shell in the Rajouri district of the union territory on Wednesday.

ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-08-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 14:26 IST
Shell found in nalla of Rajouri district . Image Credit: ANI
The shell was found in a nalla near the Sarol Sector, Chingus of the district, police said.

Further investigation is underway, and details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

