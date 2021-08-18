Live shell found in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri
Jammu and Kashmir Police found a live shell in the Rajouri district of the union territory on Wednesday.
ANI | Rajouri (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 18-08-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 14:26 IST
Country: India
- India
The shell was found in a nalla near the Sarol Sector, Chingus of the district, police said.
Further investigation is underway, and details are awaited. (ANI)
