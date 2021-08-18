Left Menu

Germany sending 600 troops for Kabul evacuation

Normally this has to happen before the start of the deployment but in this case, because of the imminent danger German citizens were exposed to in Afghanistan, Cabinet and parliament were also allowed to approve the mission in retrospect, German news agency dpa reported.

Germany will send up to 600 army personnel to Kabul to help evacuate German citizens and former Afghan local embassy staff.

Chancellor Angela Merkel's Cabinet on Wednesday okayed the mission which started Monday. Germany's Bundestag Parliament will have to vote on the military mission as well which is likely going to happen next week.

