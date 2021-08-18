After verdict on wife's death, Tharoor calls it 'conclusion to long nightmare'

After being discharged by a Delhi Court in Sunanda Pushkar death case on Wednesday, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor called the judgement a 'conclusion to a long nightmare' while expressing thanks to the Court. "...Significant conclusion to a long nightmare which had enveloped me after the tragic passing of Sunanda...Fact that justice has been done will allow all of us in the family to mourn Sunanda in peace," Tharoor said in a statement.

He further said, "I have weathered dozens of unfounded accusations and media vilification patiently, sustained by my faith in the Indian judiciary, which today stands vindicated." He also thanked Judge Geetanjali Goel for her orders today, discharging him from the charges levelled by the Delhi Police, which he had consistently described as 'preposterous'.

Tharoor also thanked his defence council for their efforts. "I am grateful to my lawyers, particularly Vikas Pahwa and Gaurav Gupta, for all that they have done to bring the case to this conclusion," he said. The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday discharged Tharoor in connection with the Sunanda Pushkar death case.

Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014. Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, husband of Sunanda Pushkar is the main accused in the matter according to the Delhi Police.

Tharoor, a former union minister, was charge-sheeted by Delhi Police under Sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). (ANI)

