Afghan central bank says $9B reserves abroad
Seems like our partners had good intelligence as to what was going to happen. He noted the lack of U.S. dollars likely will see the afghani depreciate and inflation rise, hurting the poor in the country.
- Country:
- Afghanistan
Afghanistan's central bank governor says that the country has some $9 billion in reserves abroad and not in physical cash inside the country.
Ajmal Ahmady, the head of Afghanistan's Central Bank, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that the majority of that — some $7 billion — is being held in U.S. Federal Reserve bonds, assets, and gold.
Ahmady says Afghanistan's holding of physical U.S. dollars "is close to zero" as the country did not receive a planned cash shipment amid the Taliban offensive that swept the country last week.
"The next shipment never arrived," he wrote. "Seems like our partners had good intelligence as to what was going to happen." He noted the lack of U.S. dollars likely will see the afghani depreciate and inflation rise, hurting the poor in the country. Getting access to those reserves likely will be complicated by the U.S. government considering the Taliban a sanctioned terror group.
The "Taliban won militarily - but now have to govern," he wrote. "It is not easy."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Central Bank
- Federal Reserve
- Afghanistan
- U.S.
- Taliban
ALSO READ
Cannot have terrorist camps moving back into Afghanistan, this will have a direct impact on India: UNSC President Amb Tirumurti
FOREX-Kiwi dollar, Aussie jump on central bank talk
FOREX-Antipodean currencies jump on central bank talk, US dollar subdued
'Edge' of warfare in Afghanistan will be deeply felt not just in neighbourhood but well beyond if left unattended : Jaishankar
Taliban take much of provincial capital in south Afghanistan