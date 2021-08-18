Bikaner: A year after cop's suicide, teenage son kills himself

A year after police inspector Vishnudutt Vishnoi killed himself, his 15-year-old son also allegedly ended his life in Bikaner district of Rajasthan.

Lakshya's body was found hanging inside the bathroom of his house in Kanta Khaturia colony on Tuesday, police said. On Tuesday, when he did not come out of the bathroom for a long time, his sister and mother found a way to look inside and saw his body hanging, they said. He was rushed to the PBM government hospital where he was declared dead, Jai Narayan Vyas Colony Station House Officer (SHO) Arvind Bhardwaj said. Vishnoi, who was one of the top police inspectors of Rajasthan and was posted as the Rajgarh SHO in Churu, too had hanged himself at his police quarters last May. His family members had alleged that he was under pressure of local Congress MLA Krishna Poonia, a charge the legislator had denied.

The suicide case of Vishnoi is being investigated by CBI.

