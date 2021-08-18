Rajasthan: Bundi judge receives life threat, security beefed up

A district and sessions court judge in Rajasthan’s Bundi received a life threat, following which his security has been beefed up, police said.

The life threat has come in the wake of an incident in Jharkhand's Dhanbad, in which a judge was mowed down by by a vehicle last month.

CCTV footage showed that the judge was jogging on one side of a fairly wide road when an auto-rickshaw veered towards him, hit him from behind and fled. Bundi District and Sessions Court Judge Sudhir Parik on August 10 received a letter, threatening that he will be killed.

The judge lodged a complaint in this regard on August 11.

According to the FIR lodged by the judge, the letter in Hindi says,”Judge Sahab, we will kill you on September 13.” Save yourself if you can but you won’t be able to do so, says the letter according to the police complaint.

It further reads, “Justice cannot be expected from you. That's why, this step has to be taken with the help of the mafia.” The letter says the judge’s family did not harm them, otherwise, they had planned to blow up his house with explosives.

According to the FIR, the letter further says,”You are given a chance to escape as you do for the accused in the court.'' The letter says police have been informed about it. On the directions of the Bundi SP, an investigation into the matter has been launched, police said. A case in this connection was registered on August 11 and investigation is under way, said Sahdev Meena, Inspector at the Bundi city police station.

Bundi SP Shivraj Meena did not respond to calls made for his comments.

