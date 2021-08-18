Maha: Six held for robbing jeweller; stealing valuables worth Rs 75 lakh

At least six persons have been arrested for allegedly robbing a jeweler of valuables worth Rs 75 lakh in Maharashtra's Bhandara district, police said on Wednesday. The accused had allegedly robbed Vinor Bhujade, a resident of Mahatma Phule ward, in broad daylight on Monday, and decamped with a bag containing gold and silver ornaments, an official said. The jeweler had reached his shop with a bag of ornaments and had placed it near the shutter and was speaking to another shopkeeper when the accused grabbed the bag and fled on a two-wheeler, he said.

Based on CCTV footage from the area, the police zeroed in on the accused and raided their home in Kalamna on Tuesday, the official said, adding that the stolen valuables have also been recovered. The accused Om Ashok Yadav (26), Raghu Krishna Yadav (23), Vasudeo Yadav (21), and Shravan Sagar Yadav are from Kalamna, while Rakesh Vijay Pradhan (50) hails from Odisha and Chiranjiv alias Shubham Sanjay Yadav is a native of Madhya Pradesh, he said. The gang has been involved in several robberies in Gondia, Bhandara, and Nagpur districts of Maharashtra and Surat in neighboring Gujarat, the official added.

