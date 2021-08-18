Bulandshahr: Wanted criminal arrested after encounter

A man, wanted in over two dozen cases, including cow slaughter, cattle theft, and robbery, was arrested after an encounter with police here in Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Wednesday.

Javed alias Jamaluddin has cases against him in Hapur, Bulandshahr, and Gautam Buddh Nagar districts, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Santosh Kumar Singh said.

Advertisement

On late Tuesday night, personnel at the Syana police station received information that a wanted criminal and his accomplice were near a canal on the Bugrasi Road, he said.

They were there to steal a buffalo, Singh said.

When a police team surrounded them, Javed and his accomplice opened fire. In retaliatory firing, Javed was shot in the leg and apprehended, the SSP said, adding that his accomplice managed to escape.

Javed carried a reward of Rs 25,000 and was wanted in cases such as cow slaughter, cattle theft, and robbery, he said.

Javed, a resident of Chidavak village, has been admitted to the community health center in Syana for treatment, Singh said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)