President Kovind accepts credentials from envoys of four nations

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 16:04 IST
President of India Ram Nath Kovind (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
The President of India, Shri Ram Nath Kovind, accepted credentials from envoys of the Holy See, Federal Republic of Nigeria, Republic of Austria and Republic of Korea today (August 18, 2021) in a virtual ceremony. Those who presented their credentials were:

1. H.E. Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See

2. H.E. Mr Ahmed Sule, High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

3. H.E. Mrs Katharina Wieser, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria

4. H.E. Mr Chang Jae-bok, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea

Speaking on the occasion, the President congratulated the envoys on their appointment and conveyed his good wishes to them for a successful tenure in India. He noted that India enjoyed close ties with all four countries and shared a common vision of peace and prosperity.

President Kovind added that India's engagement at the United Nations and other multilateral fora has resulted in a mutually beneficial partnership. India remains committed to a just and equitable global order, keeping in mind the interests of the developing countries and under-represented.

Ambassadors/High Commissioners conveyed good wishes to the Hon'ble President on behalf of their leadership and reiterated the commitment of their leaders to work closely to strengthen their ties with India.

(With Inputs from PIB)

