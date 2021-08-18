Left Menu

Spurious foreign liquor manufacturing unit unearthed in Odisha, 1 arrested

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 18-08-2021 16:25 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 16:11 IST
Spurious foreign liquor manufacturing unit unearthed in Odisha, 1 arrested
A spurious foreign liquor manufacturing unit has been unearthed in Odisha's Ganjam district and a 20-year-old man arrested, an Excise official said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, an Excise team raided a jungle near Raipalli village in Bhanjanagar block on Monday night and unearthed the illegal unit, he said.

More than 232 litres of spurious alcohol and manufacturing materials including homeopathic medicines were seized, and a worker was arrested, Ganjam Excise Superintendent Rajendra Bhotra said.

Spurious Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMLF) was being manufactured using homeopathic medicines and different colours. It was being packaged into bottles of different brands of foreign liquor and sold in nearby rural areas at a cheaper rate, he said.

The owner has been identified and he will be arrested soon, the official said.

