Left Menu

Two held with country-made pistols, bullets in Mumbai

The duo has been arrested under relevant sections of the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act, the official added.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 18-08-2021 16:26 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 16:16 IST
Two held with country-made pistols, bullets in Mumbai
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Mumbai police's crime branch has arrested two persons for alleged possession of eight country-made pistols and bullets in the eastern suburb of Vikhroli here, police said on Wednesday. Based on a tip-off, the unit 7 of the crime branch laid a trap on the Eastern Express Highway on Tuesday evening and nabbed Yasin Ramjan Khan (20) and Ajhar Azam Khan (22) from Vikhroli (east), an official said.

The police recovered firearms and bullets from a bag found in the duo's possession, the official said, adding that the accused are residents of Khargon in Madhya Pradesh. During interrogation, the duo revealed that the firearms were manufactured in Madhya Pradesh and such weapons were mostly sold in Mumbai and neighbouring areas, he said. The duo has been arrested under relevant sections of the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act, the official added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021