Two held with country-made pistols, bullets in Mumbai

The Mumbai police's crime branch has arrested two persons for alleged possession of eight country-made pistols and bullets in the eastern suburb of Vikhroli here, police said on Wednesday. Based on a tip-off, the unit 7 of the crime branch laid a trap on the Eastern Express Highway on Tuesday evening and nabbed Yasin Ramjan Khan (20) and Ajhar Azam Khan (22) from Vikhroli (east), an official said.

The police recovered firearms and bullets from a bag found in the duo's possession, the official said, adding that the accused are residents of Khargon in Madhya Pradesh. During interrogation, the duo revealed that the firearms were manufactured in Madhya Pradesh and such weapons were mostly sold in Mumbai and neighbouring areas, he said. The duo has been arrested under relevant sections of the Arms Act and Maharashtra Police Act, the official added.

