Left Menu

Russian and Turkish foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 18-08-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 16:20 IST
Russian and Turkish foreign ministers discuss Afghanistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the situation in Afghanistan on Wednesday and called on key players to ensure security there, Russia's foreign ministry said in a statement.

The Taliban said on Tuesday they wanted peaceful relations with other countries and would respect women's rights within the framework of Islamic law, as they held their first official news briefing since their lightning seizure of Kabul.

Lavrov and Cavusoglu discussed Afghanistan in detail, the foreign ministry said, and expressed a mutual interest in stabilising the situation.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021