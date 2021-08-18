Man attempts self-immolation near Talkatora

A man tried to set himself on fire near Talkatora Road here on Wednesday, police said.

The identity of the man is yet be ascertained, they said.

He was taken to the nearby Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for treatment. Police are yet to record his statement to establish the reason behind the apparent suicide-bid, said a senior officer.

