Man attempts self-immolation near Talkatora

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 16:34 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 16:34 IST
A man tried to set himself on fire near Talkatora Road here on Wednesday, police said.

The identity of the man is yet be ascertained, they said.

He was taken to the nearby Ram Manohar Lohia hospital for treatment. Police are yet to record his statement to establish the reason behind the apparent suicide-bid, said a senior officer.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

