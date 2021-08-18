SC dismisses plea of ex-Maharashtra home minister seeking quashing of FIR registered by CBI
On July 22, the High Court had refused to quash an FIR registered against Deshmukh by the CBI, saying the central agencys probe was ongoing and any interference by the court at this stage was uncalled for.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh seeking to quash the FIR lodged against him by the CBI in the corruption case. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and M R Shah dismissed the appeal of Deshmukh against July 22 order of the Bombay High Court saying "no case for interference with the high court verdict is made out". The bench said that there is "no error in the judgment" of the high court. On July 22, the High Court had refused to quash an FIR registered against Deshmukh by the CBI, saying the central agency's probe was ongoing and any interference by the court at this stage was uncalled for.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- The Supreme Court
- Deshmukh
- Bombay
- High Court
- Anil Deshmukh
ALSO READ
India's worst-hit Maharashtra eases COVID curbs as infections abate
Rahul Gandhi likely to visit Maharashtra soon: Raut
Commercial mines auction: Sunflag Iron and Steel highest bidder for coal block in Maharashtra
Maharashtra floods: Thackeray govt announces Rs 11,500 cr relief package
Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Fadanvis questions flood relief package given by state government