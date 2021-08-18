SC dismisses plea of ex-Maharashtra home minister seeking quashing of FIR registered by CBI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea of former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh seeking to quash the FIR lodged against him by the CBI in the corruption case. A bench of Justices DY Chandrachud and M R Shah dismissed the appeal of Deshmukh against July 22 order of the Bombay High Court saying "no case for interference with the high court verdict is made out". The bench said that there is "no error in the judgment" of the high court. On July 22, the High Court had refused to quash an FIR registered against Deshmukh by the CBI, saying the central agency's probe was ongoing and any interference by the court at this stage was uncalled for.

