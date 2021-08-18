Left Menu

Mizoram: 4 held with heroin near Myanmar border

PTI | Aizawl | Updated: 18-08-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 16:45 IST
Mizoram: 4 held with heroin near Myanmar border
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four people were arrested with heroin worth Rs 3.5 lakh in south Mizoram's Siaha town, an official said on Wednesday.

Personnel of the Excise and Narcotics Department conducted a raid along Bualpui (NG) Road in Siaha near the Myanmar border around 11.40 pm on Tuesday and seized 124 grams of heroin from the possession of the four peddlers, he said.

The accused were identified as Gospel Vanlalliana (26) and Vanlalngheta (24), both from Bulfekzawl village in Champhai district, Runkianlova (41) from Champhai town and Thanglianmunga (48) of Aizawl's Bawngkawn locality, he said.

An Alto car used for transporting the drugs was also seized, he said.

The accused were booked under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, he said.

The Excise and Narcotics Department also raided the Rangvamual neighbourhood and adjoining areas on Tuesday and destroyed a sizeable number of liquor factories and local-made alcohol, the official said.

At least 37 people, including three women, have died in the state due to drug abuse so far this year, as per an official statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021