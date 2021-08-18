UK aiming to airlift 1,000 from Afghanistan a day -PM Johnson's spokesman
Britain is seeking to airlift 1,000 people every day from Afghanistan after the Taliban seized control of the country, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Wednesday.
Asked about whether Britain hoped to take 1,000 people out of Afghanistan a day, the spokesman told reporters they were "aiming to operate at that capacity".
