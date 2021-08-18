Transfers only through counselling as mandated by law: Karnataka Health Minister

Dr K Sudhakar, the Health Minister of Karnataka issued an order on Wednesday, directing to make counselling mandatory for transfers of medical officers and other staff in the state. The order was made to put a break to arbitrary transfers that were happening around the year through recommendations and other corrupt practices in the health and family welfare department of the state, according to a press statement from the Karnataka government.

"This decision will enhance transparency and efficiency in the functioning of the department and improve the delivery of healthcare services to citizens preventing arbitrary transfers based on recommendations and lobbying", Sudhakar said. The Health minister listed out the implementation points to ensure the arbitrary transfer can be stopped.

The Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Medical Officers and other Staff) Act', 2011 provides that all transfers of medical officers and other staff in the health and family welfare department must happen through counselling. The act exempts administrative positions from counselling and the transfer of such cases has to be brought to the notice of the minister, read the statement. No other transfer proposals should be taken up. In case if anyone violates the order, all concerned staff will be subjected to strict departmental disciplinary action, Sudhakar warned in his order.

"Employees who are battling serious illness, verge of retirement, those who have less than 2 years of service, and those who are 40 per cent or more physical handicapped, widows, husband and wife mutual transfer and other such special cases based on humanitarian grounds will be considered for transfer only once in 2 months and the act will also be recommended accordingly," said the minister. The Act regarding the transfer has been passed in 2011 and rules also have been framed. The act has also been amended once in 2017. Going forward all transfers will be conducted as per the provisions of the law.

"This decision will not only ensure transparency and discipline in transfers of medical officers and other staffs but also prevents corruption and arbitrary transfers which negatively impact the functioning of the department and delivery of healthcare services to the people", Sudhakar tweeted. He further added, the rules say, "Senior specialists, specialists, deputy chief medical officer, senior medical officer, general duty medical officer, chief dental health officer, senior dental health officer, dental health officer can be transferred by the commissioner of the department. Group B, C and D staff can be transferred by Department Director and the same applies to AYUSH Department".

The rules mandate 3 years, 4 years, 5 years and 7 years mandatory service in one posting for Group A, B, C, and D employees respectively. (ANI)

