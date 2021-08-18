Woman, paramour get lifer for killing husband in Mangaluru

A court here has sentenced a woman and her boyfriend to life imprisonment for murdering her husband in 2016.

The third additional district and sessions court Judge Basappa Balappa Jakati held the woman, Ashwini and her paramour Ananda Mera guilty of the crime and awarded the punishment in the verdict pronounced on Tuesday.

The two were also directed to pay a fine of Rs 5,000 each. Besides this, a two-year jail term for destruction of evidence and Rs 2,000 fine was also awarded to the convicts.

The incident took place on September 13, 2016. Ashwini, who got married to Jayaraj in 2014, was having an affair in her hometown. She delivered a baby girl at her parental home in 2016. Jayaraj, who came to know about her affair with Ananda had frequently quarreled with her. The woman hatched a plan with her lover to murder Jayaraj and called him to her home on the pretext of giving money to him. When Jayaraj reached her house, Ananda who was hiding inside, hit him with an iron rod and killed him. The two later dumped the body in an empty well and sprayed chemicals in the premises.

After three days, the woman filed a missing complaint at Moodbidri police station. Meanwhile, Ananda called Jayaraj's mother using the latter's SIM card, posing as an abductor and told her that her son owed Rs 62,000 to him.

Jayaraj's brother filed a case of abduction and subsequent investigation revealed that it was a murder.

