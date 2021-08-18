Envoys, including of Austria, Korea, present credentials to President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday received credentials from four envoys, including those of Austria and the Republic of Korea, in a virtual ceremony, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement.

Speaking on the occasion, the president congratulated the envoys on their appointment and conveyed his good wishes to them for a successful tenure in India.

Those who presented their credentials were Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, Apostolic Nuncio of the Holy See, Ahmed Sule, High Commissioner of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Katharina Wieser, Ambassador of the Republic of Austria, and Chang Jae-bok, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea. President Kovind noted that India enjoyed close ties with all of them and shared a common vision of peace and prosperity, it said.

He said that India's engagement at the United Nations and other multilateral fora has resulted in mutually beneficial partnerships. ''India remains committed towards a just and equitable global order keeping in mind interest of the developing countries and underrepresented," he said.

The statement said that ''ambassadors/high commissioners conveyed good wishes to the Hon'ble President on behalf of their leaderships and reiterated the commitment of their leaders to work closely to strengthen their ties with India''.

