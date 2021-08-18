Left Menu

At least three dead following anti-Taliban protests in Jalalabad - witnesses

Reuters | Updated: 18-08-2021 17:52 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 17:41 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Afghanistan

At least three people were killed and more than a dozen injured after Taliban militants opened fire during protests against the group in the western Afghan city of Jalalabad, two witnesses and a former police official told Reuters.

The witnesses said the deaths took place when local residents tried to install Afghanistan's national flag at a square in the city, some 150 km (90 miles) to the east of Kabul.

Taliban spokesmen were not immediately reachable for comment.

