Three Naxals surrender in Chhattisgarh

Three Naxals, two of them carrying cash rewards on their heads, surrendered before police in Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, an official said on Wednesday.

The trio told the police they were quitting the path of insurgency due to violence committed by Maoists against local tribals and discrimination within Naxal outfits. Besides, they were impressed by the terms of the state government's surrender and rehabilitation policy.

"Impressed by the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Chhattisgarh government, three ultras surrendered before the police on August 17. Of the surrendered cadres, two were carrying cash rewards of Rs 1 lakh each," said Sukma Superintendent of Police (SP) Sunil Sharma.

The surrendered rebels were identified as Sitanadi LOS (local organization squad) member Ramesh Madkam alias Jeevan, CNM (Chetna Natya Manch) 'commander' Kawasi Joga, and militia platoon member Doodhi Bhima, said the SP.

Sharma said Madkam and Joga were carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh each on their heads.

As per the state government's policy, Rs 10,000 in cash was given to each of the ultras, he added.

In their statements to the police, the three rebels cited the government's rehabilitation policy, discrimination within Naxal outfits, and violence against local tribal people as reasons for quitting Naxalism, Sharma said.

