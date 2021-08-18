Official: 1 killed, 6 wounded as Taliban break up protest

An Afghan health official says at least one person was killed and six were wounded when the Taliban violently dispersed a protest in the eastern city of Jalalabad.

Dozens of people raised the national flag Wednesday and lowered the Taliban's own flag the day before Afghanistan's Independence Day. The Taliban opened fire and beat people with batons.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to media.

