Karnataka health minister says no to arbitrary transfers in health dept

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar on Wednesday said he was making counselling mandatory for transfer of medical officers and staff thereby putting a brake on the arbitrary transfers in the state health and family welfare department that were happening round the year through recommendations and other corrupt practices.

This decision of making counselling mandatory will enhance transparency and efficiency in the functioning of the department and improve delivery of healthcare services to citizens preventing arbitrary transfers based on recommendations and lobbying, the minister said in a statement.

''The Karnataka State Civil Services (Regulation of Transfer of Medical Officers and other Staff) Act', 2011 provides that all transfers of medical officers and other staff in the health and family welfare department must happen though counselling.The act exempts administrative positions from counselling and transfer of such cases has to be brought to the notice of the minister,'' the statement read.

Stating that no other transfer proposals should be taken up, Sudhakar warned that those violating the order will be subjected to strict departmental disciplinary action.

Requests for transfers from employees battling serious illness, those on the verge of retirement and those who have 40 per cent or more physical disability and other such special cases based on humanitarian grounds will be considered once in 2 months, Sudhakar said. He explained that the Act regarding transfer was passed in 2011 and rules were also framed. The act was later amended once in 2017. Going forward, all transfers will be conducted as per the provisions of the law, he added.

According to the Sudhakar, senior specialists, specialists, deputy chief medical officer, senior medical officer, general duty medical officer, chief dental health officer, senior dental health officer, dental health officer can be transferred by the commissioner of the department.

