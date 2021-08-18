Left Menu

Delhi Police constable, who had attempted suicide 2 days ago, dies at hospital

Contsable Rakesh died on Wednesday during the course of treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police Southwest Ingit Pratap Singh said.The reason behind the constable taking the extreme step is not yet known, police said, adding that he had informed about being unwell.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 18:12 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 18:12 IST
A Delhi Police constable, who had allegedly attempted suicide two days ago, died at a hospital here on Wednesday during the course of treatment, officials said.

Constable Rakesh (35), who was on duty at a police picket on the Poorvi Marg, shot himself in the head with his service pistol in southwest on Monday morning, they said.

He was immediately rushed to the AIIMS Trauma Centre and his condition was stated to be critical, police said. Contsable Rakesh died on Wednesday during the course of treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Ingit Pratap Singh said.

The reason behind the constable taking the extreme step is not yet known, police said, adding that he had informed about being unwell. The body will be handed over to his family after post-mortem, police said.

Rakesh had joined the Delhi Police in 2010 and he hailed from Narnaul in Mahendragarh district of Haryana, they said, adding he is survived by his wife and two children.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

