Egyptian president invites Israeli PM for official visit - Israeli statement
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 18-08-2021 18:21 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 18:21 IST
- Country:
- Israel
Egypt's president has invited Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett for an official visit in the next few weeks, a statement issued by Bennett's office said on Wednesday.
The invitation from President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi was conveyed by Egypt's intelligence minister during a meeting with Bennett in Jerusalem, the statement said.
