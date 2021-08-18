Left Menu

EU presidency condemns Belarus ahead of meeting on Baltic migrant crisis

18-08-2021
The Slovenian EU presidency criticized the government in Minsk ahead of a crisis meeting of the bloc's home affairs ministers on Wednesday that was called to discuss a surge of illegal border crossings from Belarus to Lithuania.

"We condemn Belarus' attempts to instrumentalize human beings for political purposes," Slovenian Interior Minister Ales Hojs told reporters, adding the meeting would also address the migrant situation in Latvia and Poland.

