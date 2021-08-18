Left Menu

International community 'deeply worried' about Afghan women, ready to assist -statement

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 18-08-2021 18:22 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 18:22 IST
The United States, European Union and 19 other countries on Wednesday released a statement calling on people in authority in Afghanistan to guarantee the protection of women and girls in the country, as fears mount that the Taliban will use its recently won power to disempower thousands.

"We are deeply worried about Afghan women and girls, their rights to education, work and freedom of movement," the group said in a statement. "We in the international community stand ready to assist them with humanitarian aid and support, to ensure that their voices can be heard."

