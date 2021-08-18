3 antelopes electrocuted to death in Jharkhand
Three antelopes have been electrocuted to death in Jharkhand's Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR), a forest officer said on Wednesday.
The three Nilgai in the age group of 6-10 years died on the spot after coming in contact with a dangling high-tension wire in Chipadohar forest region in Barwadih police station area in Latehar district on Tuesday, PTR Deputy Director Ashish Kumar said.
A case has been registered under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, and post-mortem examination conducted, he added.
