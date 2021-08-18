4,500 U.S. troops at Kabul airport- official
The number of U.S. troops at Kabul's international airport reached about 4,500 on Wednesday, a U.S. official said.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that the number is set to hit 6,000 in the coming days.
