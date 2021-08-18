US Domestic News Roundup: U.S. reports more than 1,000 COVID deaths in single day; California wildfire crisis escalates amid extreme winds and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

U.S. reports more than 1,000 COVID deaths in single day

Advertisement

The United States reported more than 1,000 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, equating to around 42 fatalities an hour, according to a Reuters tally, as the Delta variant continues to ravage parts of the country with low vaccination rates. Coronavirus-related deaths have spiked in the United States over the past month and are averaging 769 per day, the highest since mid-April, according to the Reuters tally https://graphics.reuters.com/world-coronavirus-tracker-and-maps.

California wildfire crisis escalates amid extreme winds

California's wildfire crisis escalated on Tuesday as resurgent strong winds fanned the state's biggest conflagration, drove flames from a separate, smaller blaze into a rural mountain community and prompted widespread precautionary power shutoffs. Already the second-largest California wildfire on record, the Dixie fire raging since mid-July in the rugged Sierra Nevada range northeast of San Francisco had charred 604,000 acres of drought-parched timber and brush as of Tuesday morning, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire).

The show must go on: Broadway comes back with new investors, bold plans

Broadway may have seen the longest shutdown in its history but it has lined up new investors and made big plans for its grand reopening, determined to prove that there's no business like show business. Optimism is strong for the reopening of musicals and plays starting in September, led by juggernauts "Hamilton," "The Lion King" and "Wicked."

NRA's 'unabated' corruption justifies shutting it down, New York says

The National Rifle Association has failed to root out rampant internal corruption, even after a bankruptcy case designed to avoid that obligation was thrown out, New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a court filing seeking to dissolve the gun-rights group. In an amended complaint filed on Monday, James said the NRA's concealment of questionable transactions, awarding perks to longtime Chief Executive Wayne LaPierre and other insiders, disregard of good governance, and evasion of accountability have "continued unabated" since she sued the nonprofit last August.

House Democrats tee up second voting-rights measure

U.S. Democrats said Tuesday they would seek to advance another voting rights measure in the House of Representatives with the hopes of breaking a Senate logjam on the issue, but the odds of doing so remained long. Democrats want to pass federal voting rights legislation to try to counteract a wave of voting restrictions passed by Republican-led state legislatures. But Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell has said voting rules should be left to the states.

U.S. real estate heir Robert Durst says he would lie about murder in L.A. trial

Real estate heir Robert Durst said in a Los Angeles courtroom on Tuesday that he would lie under oath rather than admit killing someone, but that he had not lied during five days of testimony while on trial for the murder of his friend Susan Berman. "'Did you kill Susan Berman?' is strictly hypothetical," Durst, 78, testified from a wheelchair, wearing a county jail uniform. "I did not kill Susan Berman. But if I had, I would lie about it."

U.S. plans to double number of asylum officers in Biden border overhaul

President Joe Biden's administration will unveil a major overhaul of the U.S. asylum system on Wednesday, including a plan to double staff, in an effort to speed processing at the U.S.-Mexico border where migrant arrests have soared to 20-year highs this year. The new proposed rule would authorize asylum officers to decide whether or not to approve a claim for protection at the Mexico border, bypassing backlogged immigration courts where cases can often take years to be resolved by judges, according to a summary of the regulation and Reuters interviews with U.S. officials.

Lawsuit alleges Wisconsin authorities' conspiracy with racists led to Kyle Rittenhouse killings

The family of a man fatally shot by U.S. teenager Kyle Rittenhouse during racial justice protests in Wisconsin last August filed a lawsuit on Tuesday against the city of Kenosha and local law enforcement, citing their alleged relationship with white militia members. The federal lawsuit was filed by the family of Anthony Huber, one of two people shot dead by Rittenhouse, then 17, with a semi-automatic rifle during the street protest on Aug. 25, 2020. Huber, 26, was killed when he tried to disarm Rittenhouse with a skateboard.

Biden scrambles to limit damage to credibility from Afghanistan

When President Joe Biden appeared in the White House East Room on July 8 to stress that the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan was proceeding apace, he declared that a Taliban takeover of the country was not inevitable. Five weeks later, the Taliban is in charge, scenes of chaos at the Kabul airport from the evacuation of Americans and U.S.-aligned Afghan citizens has transfixed the world, and Biden is scrambling to defend himself from a series of miscalculations that have damaged U.S. credibility.

R&B singer R. Kelly goes on trial for alleged sex abuse

The R&B superstar R. Kelly goes on trial on Wednesday in Brooklyn on charges he was the ringleader of a two-decade scheme where he recruited women and underage girls for sex, including demanding they demonstrate "absolute commitment" and call him "Daddy". Prosecutors and defense lawyers are expected to deliver opening statements to a jury of seven men and five women, who will decide the 54-year-old Kelly's fate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)