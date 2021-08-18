World News Roundup: At least three dead following anti-Taliban protests in Jalalabad - witnesses; Afghans evacuated to Germany describe terrifying scenes at Kabul airport and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

At least three dead following anti-Taliban protests in Jalalabad - witnesses

At least three people were killed and more than a dozen injured after Taliban militants opened fire during protests against the group in the Afghan city of Jalalabad, two witnesses and a former police official told Reuters. The witnesses said the deaths took place when local residents tried to install Afghanistan's national flag at a square in the city, some 150 km (90 miles) to the east of Kabul.

Afghans evacuated to Germany describe terrifying scenes at Kabul airport

Afghans who arrived in Germany on Wednesday described chaotic and terrifying scenes at Kabul airport before they were evacuated to safety and said they feared for lives of loved ones they left behind. Speaking shortly after landing in Frankfurt on a flight from Tashkent, men, women and children said they were part of a lucky few evacuated by NATO armies after the country fell to the Taliban with astonishing speed.

Singapore jails Briton for not wearing face mask in public

A Singapore court sentenced a British man to six weeks in prison on Wednesday, local media reported, after he repeatedly breached coronavirus protocols by refusing to wear a face mask in public. Benjamin Glynn, 40, was found guilty on four charges over his failure to wear a mask on a train in May and at a subsequent court appearance in July, as well as causing a public nuisance and using threatening words towards public servants.

Australian Aboriginal groups to get more say over heritage protection

Australian Aboriginal groups will be consulted more widely but gain no veto over development projects on their traditional lands, under proposed changes to laws in the state where miner Rio Tinto destroyed ancient rock shelters last year.

Rio's destruction of the sites at Juukan Gorge, which showed signs of human habitation stretching back 46,000 years, was legal.

Top businessman to face trial for Malta journalist's murder

One of Malta's wealthiest businessmen, Yorgen Fenech, has been indicted for the murder of anti-corruption journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, prosecutors said in court documents filed on Wednesday. No date for the trial has yet been set.

Evacuations from Afghanistan gain momentum as Taliban promise peace

More than 2,200 diplomats and civilians have been evacuated from Afghanistan on military flights, a Western security official said on Wednesday, as the Taliban made first efforts to set up a government after their lightning sweep into the capital. The Taliban have said they want peace https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/taliban-show-conciliatory-face-first-kabul-news-conference-2021-08-17, will not take revenge against old enemies and will respect the rights of women https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/times-have-changed-some-afghan-women-defiant-taliban-return-2021-08-17 within the framework of Islamic law. But thousands of Afghans, many of whom helped U.S.-led foreign forces over two decades, are desperate to leave.

Haitians sheltering in tents grow impatient for aid after devastating quake

Haitians left homeless by a devastating earthquake that killed about 2,000 people voiced anger over a lack of government aid as they spent a fourth night in the open on Wednesday, many without clean water and food. Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who flew to visit the worst-affected town of Les Cayes in southwest Haiti soon after Saturday's quake of magnitude 7.2, had praised the dignity shown by survivors and promised a rapid escalation of aid.

Analysis-Despite Taliban assurances, world frets again about Afghan militant havens

Islamist groups around the world have hailed the Taliban's takeover in Afghanistan, sparking global alarm that the country could once again become a safe haven for jihadists inspired by its success. The Taliban has said it will not allow Afghanistan to be used to launch attacks on other nations.

German SPD overtakes Greens, close in on conservatives before election

Germany's centre-left Social Democrats (SPD) have overtaken the Greens and are closing the gap with Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives less than six weeks before a federal election, an opinion poll showed on Wednesday. Support for the conservative bloc led by Armin Laschet, who has been widely seen as frontrunner to succeed Merkel as chancellor after the Sept. 26 election, has ebbed since the end of June, when it was polling at 28%-30%.

New Zealanders begin life in lockdown as Delta COVID-19 cases edge up

New Zealand's city streets were largely deserted on Wednesday as the country returned to life in lockdown for the first time in six months in a bid to halt any spread of the infectious Delta variant of the coronavirus. New Zealand had been virus-free and living without curbs until Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern ordered a snap 3-day nationwide lockdown on Tuesday after a single case, suspected to be Delta, was found in the largest city Auckland.

