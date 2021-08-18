Nainital: Speeding train mows down 2 elephants

A speeding train mowed down two elephants in the Terai Central forest division of Uttarakhand on Wednesday, officials said. A female elephant and its calf were killed after being hit by the Agra Fort Superfast Express (Agra-Ramnagar) in Nainital district, DFO Abhilasha Singh said. The incident occurred in the Peepal Padav range of the Terai Central forest division near Haldwani around 6 am, when the train was passing through the area, the officials said. A case has been registered against the loco pilot of the train as trains passing through a reserve forest area cannot cross the speed limit of 100 kmph, she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)