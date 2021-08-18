MP: Robbers blow up ATM using explosives; leave notes worth Rs 7 lakh scattered behind

Unidentified robbers blew up a bank automated teller machine (ATM) using explosives in Karera town of Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri district, but left the spot quickly, leaving currency notes worth around Rs 7 lakh lying scattered there for some time, police said. The incident occurred around 3 am on Wednesday, Sub Divisional Officer of Police G D Sharma said. The explosion was so powerful that it left the machine completely mangled, he said.

''Due to the loud sound of the explosion, people living nearby gathered at the spot, which forced the miscreants to flee, leaving the currency notes spread around,'' Sharma said.

A police team reached the spot immediately on getting the information and collected the currency notes worth Rs 6.72 lakh from the spot and torn bills worth Rs 27,000, he said.

''The explosion was so powerful that even the transformer, from where the power supply was taken, got blown up,'' he said. A forensic team reached the spot and police have started investigating the incident to know from where the miscreants procured the explosives, he said. Police have sought information from the cash filling company about the amount present inside the ATM at the time of the blast, Shama said, adding that the CCTV footage is being checked to trace those involved in the incident.

