Left Menu

Cabinet approves MoU between ICMR and Switzerland-based research lab

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 18:49 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 18:49 IST
Cabinet approves MoU between ICMR and Switzerland-based research lab
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Cabinet has approved an MoU between the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND), Switzerland, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was apprised of the MoU signed between ICMR and Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND), Switzerland to strengthen relations within the framework of the international scientific and technological collaboration and to promote cooperation in fields of mutual interest.

The MoU was signed in February 2021 by India, the statement said.

This MoU will further strengthen relations between India and Switzerland within the framework of international scientific and technological cooperation in fields of mutual interest.

The ICMR is committed to make available funding up to USD 100,000 while FIND will make available funds up to USD 400,000 to local partners and researchers identified through a request for proposal (RFP), the statement said.

The ICMR promotes biomedical research in the country through intramural and extramural research. FIND is an independent non-profit organisation created under Section 8 of the (Indian) Companies Act, 2013, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021