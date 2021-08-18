Cabinet approves MoU between ICMR and Switzerland-based research lab

The Union Cabinet has approved an MoU between the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND), Switzerland, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was apprised of the MoU signed between ICMR and Foundation for Innovative New Diagnostics (FIND), Switzerland to strengthen relations within the framework of the international scientific and technological collaboration and to promote cooperation in fields of mutual interest.

The MoU was signed in February 2021 by India, the statement said.

This MoU will further strengthen relations between India and Switzerland within the framework of international scientific and technological cooperation in fields of mutual interest.

The ICMR is committed to make available funding up to USD 100,000 while FIND will make available funds up to USD 400,000 to local partners and researchers identified through a request for proposal (RFP), the statement said.

The ICMR promotes biomedical research in the country through intramural and extramural research. FIND is an independent non-profit organisation created under Section 8 of the (Indian) Companies Act, 2013, the statement said.

