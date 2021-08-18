UP govt assures House of surveying damaged crops, compensating farmers

The Uttar Pradesh govt on Wednesday assured the state assembly that it would survey farmers' crops damaged in recent floods and compensate them appropriately.

UP's Jal Shakti minister Mahendra Singh gave this assurance as BSP’s legislative party leader Shah Alam along with other leaders demanded a discussion in the House on the issue of the damage to crops.

They had raised the demand seeking adjournment of the House.

''The damaged crops of the farmers will be surveyed and compensation will be given,” said Singh.

“Owing to incessant rains, 25 lakh cusec of water came in the Chambal river in UP from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan,” he pointed out, adding due to the proper management, however, by the government, neither any dam got breached nor any untoward incident happened.

Lauding Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s role in flood management, Singh said, ''Till date, such a better management was never done for flood control in the state.” “In 2016 (in the SP regime), 15 lakh hectare of land was affected by the flood, while this year only 12,000 hectare land was affected,'' he added.

Before this, BSP's Uma Shankar Singh had said crops in hundreds of acres of land have been damaged and many houses also collapsed. ''The Saryu and Ganga rivers are rising, and hence a discussion on this issue is very necessary,'' Uma Shankar Singh said.

Leader of Opposition Ram Govind Choudhary also sought compensation for farmers for their damaged crops.

He also accused the BJP of carrying out insufficient relief work, while praising the relief work by the SP’s regime.

