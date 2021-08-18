Left Menu

Ajoy Kumar appointed AICC in-charge of Sikkim, Nagaland, Tripura

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-08-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 19:06 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress on Wednesday appointed Ajoy Kumar in-charge of Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura.

Kumar, a former IPS officer and an MP from Jamshedpur in the 15th Lok Sabha who had quit the party to join the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Jharkhand assembly elections in 2019, had rejoined the Congress in September 2020.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has appointed Kumar AICC in-charge of Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura with immediate effect.

Kuljit Singh Nagra was in-charge of party affairs in Sikkim, Nagaland and Tripura earlier. He was relieved of his duties after being appointed working president in Punjab Congress to assist Navjot Singh Sidhu in the run-up to the next Punjab Assembly elections.

