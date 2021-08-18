Gangster arrested in Muzaffarnagar

A gangster carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 on his arrest was nabbed here on Wednesday, police said.

Raju, alias Gufran, was arrested in the Atoz area under the Kotwali police station limits, they said.

The police said Raju is wanted in a case registered under the Gangsters Act in Barabanki district.

