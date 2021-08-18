Left Menu

Lineman dies of electrocution in Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 18-08-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 19:17 IST
Lineman dies of electrocution in Muzaffarnagar
  • Country:
  • India

A lineman was electrocuted when he came in contact with a high tension wire in a village here on Wednesday, police said.

The victim, Arvind Kumar, was working on the tracks in Tewda village under the Kakroli police station limits when it happened, they said.

After the accident, villagers gathered the spot and demanded action in the case.

TRENDING

1
Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

Study finds new clues regarding formation of solar system

 United States
2
Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

Govt notifies RoDTEP rates, guidelines

 India
3
UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

UK COVID cases have fallen dramatically – but another wave is likely

United Kingdom
4
Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto attendant

Google Voice now lets you upload pre-recorded prompts/greetings to auto atte...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021