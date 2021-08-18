Lineman dies of electrocution in Muzaffarnagar
PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 18-08-2021 19:17 IST | Created: 18-08-2021 19:17 IST
A lineman was electrocuted when he came in contact with a high tension wire in a village here on Wednesday, police said.
The victim, Arvind Kumar, was working on the tracks in Tewda village under the Kakroli police station limits when it happened, they said.
After the accident, villagers gathered the spot and demanded action in the case.
