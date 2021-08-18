Left Menu

UAE says Afghanistan's Ghani is in Gulf Arab state

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 18-08-2021 19:17 IST
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani is in the United Arab Emirates, the Gulf state's foreign ministry said on Wednesday, after he left as Taliban fighters seized control.

"The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation can confirm that the UAE has welcomed President Ashraf Ghani and his family into the country on humanitarian grounds," it said in a statement.

